Nyngan Observer
Home/Comment

Dont risk the grain industry with imports

By Nsw Farmers Grains Committee Chair Matthew Madden
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:33pm, first published October 22 2018 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dont risk industry without facts
Dont risk industry without facts

Our reputation for producing quality, safe and disease-free grain is one which no farmer in NSW wants to see jeopardised. Protecting and enhancing this reputation during a time of drought is critical to the sectors recovery when it rains again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nyngan news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.