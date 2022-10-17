Veneers vs dentures - Gorgeous Smiles take us through the differences

Here are the pros and cons of veneers and dentures so that you can make an informed decision about which treatment is right for you. Picture supplied

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



There are a lot of different factors to consider when deciding between veneers and dentures. Both procedures can provide you with a stunning smile, but there are some key differences that you should be aware of.



In this blog post, we will look at the pros and cons of veneers and dentures so that you can make an informed decision about which treatment is right for you.

What are veneers?

Veneers are thin shells of porcelain or composite resin bonded to the front of your teeth. Veneers can improve the appearance of your teeth, gums, and bite. Veneers can also be used to protect your teeth from wear and tear.

However, veneers are only as strong as the tooth that they are bonded to. Veneers can also correct gaps in your teeth, chipped teeth, and misshapen teeth. If you have stained teeth, veneers can also be used to whiten your teeth.

What are the advantages of veneers?

Veneers are becoming more popular because of their many advantages. Below are the benefits that people get when they choose veneers over dentures:

Veneers are less invasive. The procedure to place them is less intrusive than getting dentures.

Veneers can be placed on existing teeth. This means you don't have to wait for your natural teeth to fall out before you can get veneers.

Veneers look more natural. Veneers are made to match the colour of your natural teeth, so they look like your real teeth.

Veneers are stronger than dentures. Veneers are made of porcelain which is a strong material. They are also bonded to your natural teeth, so they become strong as well.

What are the disadvantages of using veneers?

While veneers are an excellent way to achieve a beautiful smile, they have some disadvantages. Below are the three main disadvantages of veneers:

Veneers are not a good choice for people who have weak teeth. This is because the veneers can damage the teeth if not applied correctly.

Veneers are not a good choice for people who have sensitive teeth. This is because the veneers can make the teeth more sensitive to hot and cold temperatures.

Veneers are not fit for people who grind their teeth because they can damage the veneers.

Veneers are expensive, which means they are not a good choice for people on a budget.

All these disadvantages make it clear that veneers are not the best choice for everyone. But this doesn't mean that you should avoid them altogether, it just means that you should be aware of the potential risks before making a decision.

What are dentures?

Dentures are false teeth that are used to replace missing teeth. They are usually made out of plastic or porcelain. Dentures are held in place by suction or adhesives and can be taken out at night.

Dentures are best for people who have lost all of their natural teeth. They can also be used to replace some missing teeth if there are still some healthy teeth remaining. And yet, dentures have their own set of problems. We will discuss these problems in more detail below.

What are the advantages of dentures?

Dentures have a few advantages over veneers. Let us go over them below:

Dentures are less expensive. Therefore, if you are on a budget, dentures may be the best option for you.

Dentures do not require any special care. You can brush and floss them just like your natural teeth. Veneers, on the other hand, really need to be cared for to keep them looking their best.

Dentures can be removed and put back in at any time. This means you can take them out for cleaning or just to give your gums a break. Veneers are permanently affixed to your teeth and cannot be removed.

What are the drawbacks to using dentures?

Some people simply don't like the idea of wearing fake teeth. They are also less stable than your natural teeth and can slip or click when you talk. Below are some of the drawbacks of using dentures:

They can be uncomfortable and require a lot of adjustment. This is because they sit on your gums and don't have the support of your natural teeth.

They can make it difficult to eat certain foods. This is because they can slip and click when you try to chew.

They can also make it difficult to speak clearly. This is because they can block your airway or change the shape of your mouth.

They can be expensive and require a lot of maintenance. After all, you have to replace them every few years. You will also have to replace your dentures every few years because they get damaged easily.

You must take them out to clean them, which can be a hassle. Veneers, in contrast, are much easier to take care of.

They can also cause your mouth to feel dry and give you bad breath. This is because they don't allow your saliva to reach your teeth and gums.

Dentures can also make you look older than you are. This is because they can change the shape of your face and make you look sunken in. Veneers, on the other hand, can give you a more youthful appearance.

So, which one is right for you?

Choosing between veneers and dentures is a personal decision that should be made with the help of your dentist. However, veneers may be the better choice if you:

Want to improve the appearance of your smile

Have healthy teeth that are structurally sound

Do not have severe tooth discolouration

Dentures may be the right choice for you if:

Most or all of your teeth are missing

You have severe tooth discolouration

You want a more affordable option