Gilgandra Races information and track records

This is sponsored content for Ladbrokes.
The Gilgandra Races are a must-see event for any horse racing enthusiast. Located in Gilgandra, New South Wales, the races are held twice a year and feature some of the best horses in Australia. The races take place at the Gilgandra Racecourse, which has a course circumference of 1663 metres and a home straight 200 metres long.
The main event is the Gilgandra Cup, which is held over 1280m and attracts some of the best horses from around Australia. The most recent winner was Cheptegi, trained by Michael Mulholland from Dubbo. In addition to the Cup, there are also several other races held throughout the day, including Flying Handicap, 6f, and Diamond Hock 8-10.
If you're looking for an exciting day out with plenty of action, then check out the Gilgandra Races! With great food and drinks available onsite, as well as plenty of betting opportunities, it's sure to be an unforgettable experience. So don't miss out - head down to Gilgandra Racecourse for your chance to witness some of Australia's top horses in action!
The Gilgandra Racecourse is located in the small town of Gilgandra, New South Wales. It is easily accessible by car, and there is a regular bus service running to and from Dubbo. For those coming from further away, the nearest airports are at Coonamble or Dubbo.
The Gilgandra Races are a popular event, and tickets can often be hard to come by. It is best to book your tickets in advance or purchase them at the gate on the day of the races.
If you are looking to make the most of your visit, there is accommodation available in Gilgandra and plenty of hotels, motels, and guesthouses around Dubbo.
The Gilgandra Racecourse is a great place to watch and bet on some of Australia's best horses. Before you make your bets, it is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and always remember to bet responsibly.
Below are some tips to help you bet responsibly at the Gilgandra Races:
A budget will help to keep your spending in check. Make sure you only bet what you can afford to lose and never chase losses.
Be aware of the different types of bets available, from a win or place bet to an exacta or quinella. Understand the terms used so that you can make informed decisions on your bets.
It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of the races, so be sure to take regular breaks and keep track of time. This will help you to stay focused and avoid making any hasty decisions when.
If you're looking for a fun and exciting day out, the Gilgandra Races is the perfect place to be. With plenty of activities and events on offer, you won't be disappointed. Just remember to gamble responsibly and always stick to your budget. By following these tips, you'll surely have an enjoyable and safe day at the Gilgandra Races.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.