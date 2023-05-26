Gilgandra Races information and track records

Head down to Gilgandra Racecourse for your chance to witness some of Australia's top horses in action. Picture Shutterstock

This is sponsored content for Ladbrokes.



The Gilgandra Races are a must-see event for any horse racing enthusiast. Located in Gilgandra, New South Wales, the races are held twice a year and feature some of the best horses in Australia. The races take place at the Gilgandra Racecourse, which has a course circumference of 1663 metres and a home straight 200 metres long.

The main event is the Gilgandra Cup, which is held over 1280m and attracts some of the best horses from around Australia. The most recent winner was Cheptegi, trained by Michael Mulholland from Dubbo. In addition to the Cup, there are also several other races held throughout the day, including Flying Handicap, 6f, and Diamond Hock 8-10.

If you're looking for an exciting day out with plenty of action, then check out the Gilgandra Races! With great food and drinks available onsite, as well as plenty of betting opportunities, it's sure to be an unforgettable experience. So don't miss out - head down to Gilgandra Racecourse for your chance to witness some of Australia's top horses in action!

What to expect during the Gilgandra Races

Are you looking for a fun and exciting day out? Then the Gilgandra Races are perfect for you! Located in Gilgandra, New South Wales, the Gilgandra Racecourse is a volunteer race club that hosts regular races.

At the Gilgandra Races, visitors can expect to find an array of activities and events to enjoy. There are form guides, track maps, and tips available to help punters make informed decisions on their bets.

The racecourse itself has a unique layout with a course circumference of 1663 metres and a home straight 200 metres long. Visitors can also find live weather and track conditions, as well as past rides and track statistics for all races run at Gilgandra.

The year's feature race is the Gilgandra Services Club Cup over 1280m, held annually in December. This event attracts many visitors from across Australia who come to watch some of the best horses compete in this prestigious event.

How to get to the Gilgandra Races

The Gilgandra Racecourse is located in the small town of Gilgandra, New South Wales. It is easily accessible by car, and there is a regular bus service running to and from Dubbo. For those coming from further away, the nearest airports are at Coonamble or Dubbo.

The Gilgandra Races are a popular event, and tickets can often be hard to come by. It is best to book your tickets in advance or purchase them at the gate on the day of the races.

If you are looking to make the most of your visit, there is accommodation available in Gilgandra and plenty of hotels, motels, and guesthouses around Dubbo.

Track Records at The Gilgandra Races

The track records for the Gilgandra Racecourse are as follows:

800 metres: Princess Pachara recorded a time of 0:45.110 on Apr 2012

1000 metres: Master Gaze recorded a time of 0:56.200 on 6 Nov 2010

1020 metres: Pasaford recorded a time of 1:05.600 on 12 Sep 1998

1280 metres: Volterra recorded a time of 1:14.930 on 2 Jan 2022

1300 metres: Albemagic recorded a time of 1:16.090 on 2 Jan 2011

1550 metres: Welsh Edition recorded a time of 1:34.710 on 13 Apr 2002

1600 metres: General's Sniper recorded a time of 1:35.750 on 2 Jan 2011

1800 metres: Relative Chaos recorded a time of 1:52.790 on 3 Jun 2017

1850 metres: Moondale recorded a time of 1:53.400 on 21 Aug 1993

2400 metres: Hussonet Song recorded a time of 2:30.320 on 30 Dec 2012

How to bet responsibly at the Gilgandra Races

The Gilgandra Racecourse is a great place to watch and bet on some of Australia's best horses. Before you make your bets, it is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and always remember to bet responsibly.

Below are some tips to help you bet responsibly at the Gilgandra Races:

Set a budget for your bets and stick to it

A budget will help to keep your spending in check. Make sure you only bet what you can afford to lose and never chase losses.

Know the rules of betting

Be aware of the different types of bets available, from a win or place bet to an exacta or quinella. Understand the terms used so that you can make informed decisions on your bets.

Manage your time

It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of the races, so be sure to take regular breaks and keep track of time. This will help you to stay focused and avoid making any hasty decisions when.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a fun and exciting day out, the Gilgandra Races is the perfect place to be. With plenty of activities and events on offer, you won't be disappointed. Just remember to gamble responsibly and always stick to your budget. By following these tips, you'll surely have an enjoyable and safe day at the Gilgandra Races.